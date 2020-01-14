Chicago Capital LLC Raises Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,992 shares during the period. Target comprises 2.3% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $38,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Target by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Target in the third quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the third quarter worth approximately $4,946,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Target by 0.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 78,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Target in the third quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.19.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,290,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,525,532. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.36 and a 200-day moving average of $107.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.56. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $67.17 and a 12-month high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Target declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

