China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC) Short Interest Update

China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the December 15th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of China Finance Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 691,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,034 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.93% of China Finance Online worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of JRJC opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. China Finance Online has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About China Finance Online

China Finance Online Co Limited provides Web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

