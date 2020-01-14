CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.28

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.28 and traded as high as $44.89. CIRCOR International shares last traded at $44.72, with a volume of 3,459 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CIRCOR International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 2.18.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 18.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 778,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,230,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

