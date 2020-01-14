Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Lessened by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,142,044 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 74,146 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $54,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 408.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.88. The company had a trading volume of 9,489,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,705,336. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $199.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

