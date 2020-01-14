Citigroup (NYSE:C) Reaches New 1-Year High at $82.63

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.63 and last traded at $82.36, with a volume of 5363247 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.65.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on C. Bank of America increased their price target on Citigroup from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Vining Sparks raised Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.24.

Get Citigroup alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $173.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $1,948,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 24,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 17.9% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 42,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Citigroup by 7.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,639,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,845,000 after purchasing an additional 179,166 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,096,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.