Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 993,763 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 285,330 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $40,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2,379.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 228,400 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 219,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.19.

NYSE CFG traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.70 and a 200 day moving average of $36.43. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $40.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 22.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

