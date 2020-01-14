Civitas (CIV) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 14th. During the last week, Civitas has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Civitas has a market capitalization of $127,638.00 and $35.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Civitas alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00166139 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000232 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001064 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Livenodes (LNO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,382,644 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.