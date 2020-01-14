Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,600 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the December 15th total of 99,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of CLRO stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.74. 790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375. Clearone has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Clearone alerts:

Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Clearone had a negative net margin of 34.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $5.99 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clearone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley purchased 21,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,018.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,406,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,257,167.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 48,639 shares of company stock worth $88,989 over the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clearone stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.52% of Clearone worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

About Clearone

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Clearone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.