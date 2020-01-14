ClearStream Energy Services (TSE:CSM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

ClearStream Energy Services Inc (TSE:CSM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 46000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 million and a P/E ratio of 3.64.

ClearStream Energy Services (TSE:CSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$139.53 million for the quarter.

ClearStream Energy Services Inc provides midstream production services to the oil and gas, petrochemical, mining, power, agriculture, forestry, infrastructure, and water treatment sectors in Western Canada. It operates through Maintenance and Construction Services; and Wear, Fabrication and Transportation Services.

