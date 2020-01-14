Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of (0.04)-(0.02) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.03). The company issued revenue guidance of 200-203, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.78 million.

NYSE CLDR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,339,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,942. Cloudera has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $15.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.22. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 49.22% and a negative return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $198.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cloudera will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cloudera from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.38.

In other news, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 196,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $2,317,240.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 438,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,187,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $55,829.76. In the last three months, insiders have sold 210,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,448,487. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

