Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1104 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Clough Global Equity Fund stock opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $13.70.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

