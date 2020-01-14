Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.20 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will report sales of $161.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cognex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $159.99 million and the highest is $163.99 million. Cognex reported sales of $193.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year sales of $717.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $715.84 million to $721.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $796.34 million, with estimates ranging from $771.70 million to $817.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $183.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on shares of Cognex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $53.00 price target on shares of Cognex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.27.

In other Cognex news, insider Laura Ann Macdonald sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,232,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 19,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $1,045,314.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 466,202 shares of company stock valued at $24,246,619 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 26,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its position in Cognex by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 4,790 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cognex by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGNX traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.81. 72,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,867. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.91 and a 200 day moving average of $48.85. Cognex has a 12 month low of $39.98 and a 12 month high of $57.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 2.09.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

