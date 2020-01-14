Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVGI. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.14. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $9.77.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.20 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 3.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVGI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 3,680.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 271,565 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 407.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 56,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 45,015 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 257,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 82,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

