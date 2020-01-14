Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) Short Interest Update

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the December 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TCFC traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.67. 1,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,587. Community Financial Cor has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $36.23. The company has a market cap of $190.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.13.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Community Financial Corp(Maryland) had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 20th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

In related news, Director Joseph V. Stone, Jr. purchased 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.83 per share, for a total transaction of $147,435.39. Also, CEO William J. Pasenelli purchased 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.83 per share, with a total value of $49,145.13. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 10.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 8.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 65.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 31.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Community Financial Corp(Maryland)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

