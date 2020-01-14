CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CommVault Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.41. CommVault Systems posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommVault Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CommVault Systems.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $167.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVLT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CommVault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

In other news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $69,686.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $32,466.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,374,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,332 shares of company stock worth $5,786,317. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 46.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,188,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,586,000 after acquiring an additional 697,987 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 68.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 963,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,831,000 after acquiring an additional 392,043 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 316.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 389,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,302,000 after acquiring an additional 295,700 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 741.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 315,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,646,000 after acquiring an additional 277,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 35.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 937,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,443,000 after acquiring an additional 244,843 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CVLT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.03. 10,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,610. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CommVault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $69.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.25, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.10.

CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

