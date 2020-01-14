Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Gap Up to $13.94

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.51, but opened at $13.94. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP shares last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 2,853,348 shares.

SBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 11.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the second quarter valued at $131,000. 12.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.