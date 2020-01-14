Comparing Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) and Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) and Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Benefitfocus and Qumu, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benefitfocus 0 5 5 0 2.50 Qumu 0 0 2 0 3.00

Benefitfocus presently has a consensus price target of $40.90, suggesting a potential upside of 108.99%. Given Benefitfocus’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Benefitfocus is more favorable than Qumu.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.3% of Benefitfocus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of Qumu shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Benefitfocus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of Qumu shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Benefitfocus and Qumu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benefitfocus -19.30% N/A -15.32% Qumu -18.14% -68.24% -11.48%

Volatility & Risk

Benefitfocus has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qumu has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Benefitfocus and Qumu’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benefitfocus $258.72 million 2.48 -$52.63 million ($1.49) -13.13 Qumu $25.01 million 1.34 -$3.62 million ($0.96) -2.68

Qumu has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Benefitfocus. Benefitfocus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qumu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. The company's products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Consolidated Billing & Payment, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; Consumer-Directed Healthcare Accounts, a solution for health savings accounts management; and COBRA Administration, a solution for employers that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits. In addition, it provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration and deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; and fulfillment, dependent verification, and HR administration services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform. The company also provides maintenance and support, professional, and other services. The company markets its products to customers in the banking, finance and insurance, manufacturing, services and consulting, telecom and technology, and biotech and health care markets through direct sales and channel partners in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Rimage Corporation and changed its name to Qumu Corporation in September 2013. Qumu Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.