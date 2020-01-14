Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Receives $55.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. CL King started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Compass Minerals International to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,570,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,200,000 after buying an additional 55,873 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1,843.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,300,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,446,000 after buying an additional 1,233,306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,189,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 9.4% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,183,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,008,000 after purchasing an additional 101,186 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,471,000 after buying an additional 10,054 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMP traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.91. 178,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.50. Compass Minerals International has a 52 week low of $43.79 and a 52 week high of $61.60. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.41.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.89 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.22%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

