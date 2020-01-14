ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 243.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,511,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,071,201 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for 1.2% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.14% of ConocoPhillips worth $98,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 603,071 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $36,788,000 after acquiring an additional 54,316 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,237,920 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $75,513,000 after purchasing an additional 43,329 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 686.8% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 585,423 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,711,000 after purchasing an additional 511,018 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 165,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 69,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 120,532 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 55,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.18. 1,547,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,317,268. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.47. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $71.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

