Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Surevest Inc.

Surevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,370,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,750,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,264 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2,416.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,965 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,943,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,362,375,000 after acquiring an additional 781,260 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at about $63,060,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at about $57,848,000. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.41.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $87.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.29 and a 12-month high of $94.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.05.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

