Contents Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $4.93 Million (CPT)

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Contents Protocol has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Contents Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Upbit. Contents Protocol has a market cap of $4.93 million and $410,956.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Contents Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00036861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.69 or 0.05893109 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00024893 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00035096 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00119589 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001543 BTC.

About Contents Protocol

Contents Protocol (CPT) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,271,708,071 tokens. Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur . The official website for Contents Protocol is contentsprotocol.io . Contents Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/contents-protocol

Contents Protocol Token Trading

Contents Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contents Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contents Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Contents Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contents Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.