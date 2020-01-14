ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $2.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.09) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given ContraFect an industry rank of 97 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CFRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of ContraFect in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of ContraFect from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of CFRX stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 66,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. ContraFect has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.34.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that ContraFect will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFRX. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ContraFect by 13.1% in the second quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,356,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 735,450 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 42.9% during the third quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 31.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

