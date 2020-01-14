Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Director Thomas N. Tryforos Sells 81,467 Shares

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $7,807,797.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Copart stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.44. 52,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,590. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.88 and a 1 year high of $96.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Copart in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Copart in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Copart by 132.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

