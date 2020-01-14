Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Lowered to C$1.20 at BMO Capital Markets

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.50 to C$1.20 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Copper Mountain Mining Co.. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.33.

CMMC traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.77. 395,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.18 million and a P/E ratio of -14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.69. Copper Mountain Mining Co.. has a 52-week low of C$0.53 and a 52-week high of C$1.18.

In related news, Director Allan Thomas Cloke bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 261,600 shares in the company, valued at C$154,344.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily holds 75% interest in the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 156 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

