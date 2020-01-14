Corbenic Partners LLC Invests $105,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 15,904.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,352,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,009,000 after buying an additional 3,331,568 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 26.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,169,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $611,881,000 after buying an additional 1,479,616 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,523,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,062,000 after buying an additional 1,017,717 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 313.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,036,000 after acquiring an additional 960,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,964,000 after acquiring an additional 896,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.02.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.51. 1,320,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,534. The firm has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.05.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

