Corbenic Partners LLC Invests $109,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.0% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period.

MDY traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $376.74. 362,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,533. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $317.86 and a 1-year high of $377.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $371.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.23.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

