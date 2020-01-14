Corbenic Partners LLC Makes New $53,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,840,000 after buying an additional 2,631,883 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,223,000 after buying an additional 2,097,114 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,125,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,058,000 after buying an additional 3,911,848 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,902,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,918,000 after acquiring an additional 237,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,041,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,704,000 after acquiring an additional 48,416 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $329.60. 245,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,781,413. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.83. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $257.95 and a 12 month high of $329.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $2.0391 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $8.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

