Corbenic Partners LLC Makes New Investment in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 327.7% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 520.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MJ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.43. The stock had a trading volume of 38,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,599. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.44. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $39.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%.

