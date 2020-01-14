Corbenic Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 72,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,000. CVS Health comprises approximately 3.9% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in CVS Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.68. 2,177,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,735,093. The stock has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.12. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Cowen set a $76.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,310 shares of company stock valued at $11,796,598 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

