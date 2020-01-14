Corbenic Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 243 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 121,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,904,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.6% in the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 72.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter.

GLD traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,144,688. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.65. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $119.54 and a 12 month high of $148.61.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

