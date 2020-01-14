Corbenic Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 72,240 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 72,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,889,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 9.4% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Corbenic Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 39,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 131,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,457,000 after acquiring an additional 35,749 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,875. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.90 and its 200 day moving average is $168.21. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.47 and a 12-month high of $181.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.8356 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

