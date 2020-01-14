Corbenic Partners LLC Takes $50,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 822 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Surevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,147,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,145 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,888,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.65. 5,504,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,362,684. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $63.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.76 and a 200 day moving average of $52.68.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ICAP raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.10.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

