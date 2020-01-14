Corbenic Partners LLC Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000. Alibaba Group comprises about 0.8% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $2.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,215,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,795,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.79 billion, a PE ratio of 63.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $146.54 and a 52 week high of $225.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.41.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Nomura set a $215.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.21.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

