Corbenic Partners LLC Takes Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,709,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,483,701,000 after buying an additional 419,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,486,296,000 after acquiring an additional 578,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 251.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,383,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,457,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283,861 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,954,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $585,155,000 after purchasing an additional 121,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,073,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,628,000 after purchasing an additional 150,379 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $190.66. 9,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,238. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.89. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $148.00 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, January 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.17.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

