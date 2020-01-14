Corbenic Partners LLC Takes Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 126,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,000. PPL comprises 3.3% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in PPL by 13.1% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 228,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,288,000 after buying an additional 26,548 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PPL by 1,052.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 137,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 125,554 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 5.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of PPL by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 175,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 1.2% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 842,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,424,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230,827. PPL Corp has a 52-week low of $28.53 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.75%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

In other news, CEO William H. Spence sold 215,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $7,095,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $466,211.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,423.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,005,684 shares of company stock worth $33,936,414. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

