Corby Spirit and Wine (TSE:CSW.A) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.47

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.47 and traded as low as $15.32. Corby Spirit and Wine shares last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 21,273 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $373.22 million and a P/E ratio of 17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.74.

Corby Spirit and Wine Company Profile (TSE:CSW.A)

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes spirits and imported wines. Its portfolio of brands include J.P. Wiser's Canadian whiskies, Lamb's rum, Polar Ice vodka, Ungava Spirits, Foreign Affair, and McGuinness liqueurs; and international brands comprise ABSOLUT vodka, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Ballantine's Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Beefeater gin, Malibu rum, Kahlúa liqueur, and Mumm Champagne, as well as Jacob's Creek, Stoneleigh, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, and Wyndham Estate wines.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Corby Spirit and Wine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corby Spirit and Wine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.