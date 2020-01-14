Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) Shares Gap Down to $0.39

Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.39. Correvio Pharma shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 53,575 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CORV. HC Wainwright downgraded Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Mackie downgraded Correvio Pharma to a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bloom Burton upgraded Correvio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Correvio Pharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Correvio Pharma had a negative net margin of 121.25% and a negative return on equity of 1,022.22%. The business had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Correvio Pharma Corp will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its stake in Correvio Pharma by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Correvio Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Correvio Pharma by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Correvio Pharma by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 40,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Correvio Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CORV)

Correvio Pharma Corp. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of development and commercialization of medical products. It operates through the Europe and Rest of the World geographical segments. The firm focuses on cardiovascular therapies that will improve the quality of life and health of patients suffering from heart disease.

