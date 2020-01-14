Cortex (CTXC) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Cortex token can currently be bought for about $0.0696 or 0.00000844 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Bithumb, Huobi and OKEx. Cortex has a total market cap of $10.42 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.84 or 0.02326700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00185459 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026463 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00122727 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cortex Token Profile

Cortex’s genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,792,458 tokens. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain

Cortex Token Trading

Cortex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, CoinTiger, BitForex, Bithumb, CoinBene, CoinEx, OKEx, Ethfinex, DDEX, DragonEX, Huobi and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

