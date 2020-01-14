CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 2,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,998,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 368.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,900,000 after purchasing an additional 108,573 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total transaction of $340,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Nassetta sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.99, for a total value of $231,821.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $639.91. 146,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,771. CoStar Group Inc has a 52-week low of $358.89 and a 52-week high of $648.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $604.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $593.11. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $352.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CoStar Group to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $601.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $616.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $635.58.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

