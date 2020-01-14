County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) Short Interest Update

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the December 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $271,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 381,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,405,325.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in County Bancorp by 330.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in County Bancorp by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 360.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 362.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 32,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICBK. Maxim Group set a $23.00 price objective on County Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens downgraded County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded County Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. County Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

NASDAQ ICBK traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.51. 11,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,675. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $27.98. The firm has a market cap of $176.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.76.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that County Bancorp will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

