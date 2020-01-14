Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.40

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.40 and last traded at $41.03, with a volume of 275075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.31.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cousins Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 target price on Cousins Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.53 and its 200-day moving average is $37.69.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $180.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.03 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 46.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,292,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 676.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,341,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,649 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 6,428.4% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 983,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,588,000 after acquiring an additional 968,829 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1,771.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 804,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,235,000 after acquiring an additional 761,387 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the second quarter worth $20,431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

