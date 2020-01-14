Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc lessened its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store makes up 1.6% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 347,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 293,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,184,000 after purchasing an additional 23,102 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 279,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,692,000 after acquiring an additional 44,094 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 250,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,800,000 after acquiring an additional 23,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 139,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,657,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRL traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.29. 555,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,379. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.62. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.50 and a 1-year high of $180.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 36.68% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $749.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.09%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. CL King assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.67.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

