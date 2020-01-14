CryptoCarbon (CCRB) Market Cap Achieves $157,675.00

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 14th. One CryptoCarbon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, BiteBTC and Livecoin. In the last seven days, CryptoCarbon has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoCarbon has a market capitalization of $157,675.00 and $308.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 88.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.36 or 0.03637846 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00184378 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00027602 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00122017 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CryptoCarbon Profile

CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. The official website for CryptoCarbon is cryptocarbon.co.uk . CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon

CryptoCarbon Coin Trading

CryptoCarbon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BiteBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoCarbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoCarbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

