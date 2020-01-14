Cryptocean Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 14th. During the last week, Cryptocean has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $64,867.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit, P2PB2B and Exrates.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.74 or 0.05768294 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00025578 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00034127 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00122716 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

CRON is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

