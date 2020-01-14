CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC) Short Interest Update

CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 290,500 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the December 15th total of 229,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 408,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:CTIC traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 185,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,952. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90. CTI BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.93.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter. CTI BioPharma had a negative net margin of 177.54% and a negative return on equity of 78.10%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTIC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,596,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 314,235 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 52,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

