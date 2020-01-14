Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Short Interest Update

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 304,000 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the December 15th total of 205,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS remained flat at $$1.65 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 37,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,700. Curis has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Curis by 155.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 11,911 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Curis by 131.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 43,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

