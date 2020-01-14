CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Stake Lowered by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA reduced its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 363,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 2.9% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $27,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in CVS Health by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 811,394 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $60,224,000 after purchasing an additional 153,140 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $5,414,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 44,648 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,310 shares of company stock valued at $11,796,598 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,362,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,093. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

