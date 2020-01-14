Cypress Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.51. 9,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,373,500. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $72.82 and a 12-month high of $84.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.4115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

