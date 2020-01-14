Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,545,000. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,169.74.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock traded down $26.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,865.22. 473,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,084. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,566.76 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $937.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,814.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,818.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

