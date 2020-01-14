Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $7.64 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.9% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $220.95 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $158.59 and a twelve month high of $220.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4577 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

